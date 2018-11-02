Raiders claim former draft pick David Sharpe off waivers

Getty Images

The Raiders are having trouble keeping offensive linemen healthy, and they’ve brought back one of their former draft picks.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Raiders claimed David Sharpe off waivers from the Texans yesterday.

Since they were playing (allegedly) last night, he wasn’t available, and the transaction is being finalized today.

The Raiders actually drafted Sharpe in the fourth round in 2017, and he started two games last season but he was let go in final cuts this year. The Texans signed him to their practice squad, and promoted him in September to the active roster. When the Texans waived him this week, the Raiders wanted him back.

Left tackle Kolton Miller left last night’s loss with a knee injury and didn’t return, and they used Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele in his spot, among a number of line shuffles.