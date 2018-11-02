Rams welcome back Cooper Kupp for showdown with Saints

Getty Images

The Rams head to the Superdome with a full complement of offensive weapons.

Receiver Cooper Kupp, who injured his knee on October 14 against the Broncos, will return to action when the Rams face the Saints.

“You’re talking about a great football player that [is] extremely trustworthy in crunch-time situations or really throughout the course of the game,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday when explaining that Kupp will return. “His knowledge, his understanding of what we’re trying to get done, his ability to compete with and without the ball. He’s a special player. So getting somebody like him back that’s had as much production as he has really since he got here last year is going to be big for our offense.”

Having Kupp available will help the Rams exploit any openings that may arise in the passing game, as the Saints try to put the clamps on the Rams’ rushing attack.

“They’re really stout up front,” McVay said regarding the Saints’ rush defense. “They do a great job playing blocks — getting into some single-high structures, where they’ve got their safeties as part of the fits. But, what we do is, we’re worried about being efficient on offense, whether that’s running or throwing it. I think the key for us is that early-down efficiency. That’s where they’ve done an excellent job of forcing negative plays on those early downs, where you almost force people to have to throw it on second and third down, often times when you’re playing with the lead. . . . Really, it’s about us just doing an excellent job with the execution, whether that’s running it or throwing it. It’s going to be a great challenge in the noise.”

The Rams used simulated noise this week to prevent a decibel debacle at the Superdome.

“The music was loud, we got some good work,” McVay said. “We’ll see how it is. I know it’s going to be a rocking atmosphere at the Superdome and we’re certainly looking forward to it. Got some good noise going this week.”

That experience will be useful to the Rams, given that the Super Bowl will be played at the new dome in Atlanta — and given that fans of the AFC team that qualifies for the game overrun the venue, ensuring that it will be loud when the Rams are trying to get things done offensively. Regardless of the noise, the return of Kupp will make it easier for the Rams’ offense to do what it needs to do.