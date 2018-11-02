Report: Vikings plan to play Dalvin Cook, on a limited basis

Getty Images

A Week Two hamstring injury has hampered running back Dalvin Cook for most of the past seven weeks. But he may end up getting a chance to face the team he was playing last year when his ACL tore.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings currently plan to use Cook on Sunday against the Lions. If Cook plays, he will be on a limited snap count.

Cook was expected to return three weeks ago against the Cardinals, but he ultimately was scratched.

A second-round pick who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Four last year against the Lions, Cook originally injured the hamstring against the Packers in Week Two. Less than two weeks later (and after missing a Week Three debacle against the Bills), Cook aggravated the injury on a Thursday night against the Rams.

Cook has sputtered during his three appearances in 2018, a far cry from the impact he made in 2017. He has 98 rushing yards and 107 receiving yards this year. As a rookie, he had 354 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards in four games.