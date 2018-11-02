Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman among 13 questionable Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots often put the questionable designation to good use on their Friday injury reports and this week’s edition is right in line with that trend.

The team has tagged 13 of the 53 players on their active roster as questionable to face the Packers. That group includes tight end Rob Gronkowski (back,ankle), who returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday, and three of the team’s wide receivers.

Julian Edelman (ankle) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) took part in practice Friday, but Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) was added to the list after missing practice for the first time all week. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), running back Sony Michel (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) and tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) are also questionable after missing Monday night’s win with knee injuries.

Guard Shaq Mason (calf) and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot) are the only players on the injury report who aren’t listed as questionable. They have both been ruled out.