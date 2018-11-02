Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa questionable for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have been shorthanded at wide receiver in recent weeks, but they are holding out hope that they’ll get a couple of their wideouts back for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The team has listed Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa as questionable to play after both returned for a limited practice on Friday. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries, although Enunwa has been out of the lineup longer than Anderson.

Jermaine Kearse, Deontay Burnett, Rishard Matthews, Charone Peake and Andre Roberts — who is also listed as questionable and didn’t practice on Friday — round out the receiver group.

It looked like there might be a chance of getting cornerback Trumaine Johnson back this week as he practiced on Thursday and Friday. He’s been listed as doubtful, however, and is set to miss a fifth straight game with a quad injury.