Ronnie Stanley out for Ravens against Steelers

The Ravens have lost three of their last four games, and if they are going to reverse that trend, they’re going to have to do it without their left tackle.

The team announced that Ronnie Stanley was out this week with an ankle injury, along with right tackle James Hurst (back).

Outside linebacker Tim Williams is also out.

Being without both tackles obvious complicates life for Joe Flacco, who fell across the back of Stanley’s leg last week against the Panthers.

Left guard Alex Lewis is listed as questionable, and his return would certainly help.