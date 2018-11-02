Ryan Fitzpatrick ready to reprise a familiar role

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s son Brady went as a familiar character for Halloween, dressing as his father.

But he wasn’t wearing a helmet and shoulder pads, going for his dad’s famous postgame look when he borrowed DeSean Jackson‘s jcaket and jewelry

“I thought he did a nice job,” Fitzpatrick said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “My wife decided to take a brown marker and pencil in some chest hair on him, which I thought was a nice touch. He enjoyed it. He had some swag while he was walking around.”

Likewise, his dad has his starting swag back this week, getting another chance after Jameis Winston‘s recent run of interceptions. But Fitzpatrick has been around long enough to know that every job in the NFL is an interim job.

“I mean you never know and what I’ve learned is that you’ve always got to stay ready,” Fitzpatrick said. “You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities when you get them because the biggest thing about the NFL is that it’s a performance-based league and you have to go out there and perform and if you don’t, there are other guys that will be able to. So that’s something I’ve learned and been on both sides of it plenty in my career. But it’s something I know I’ve always got to be ready regardless of the circumstance.”

Fitzpatrick led the Bucs back impressively last week, erasing an 18-point deficit to the Bengals before the eventually lost 37-34. And he’s had his moments this year, winning the first two NFC offensive player of the week awards this year, and throwing for 400 yards the first three weeks before eventually regressing.

But thanks to Winston’s regression, he’s got another chance — to win some games and inspire future Halloween costumes.