Ryan Tannehill’s capsule injury likely keeps him out at least another game

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a capsule injury in his throwing shoulder, via multiple reports. The diagnosis was revealed Friday after speculation surfaced about why Tannehill remains out.

Brock Osweiler will start his fourth consecutive game in place of Tannehill, who was injured on a hit by Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap in Week Five.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports Tannehill’s availability for next week’s game against the Packers is “very much in doubt.” The Dolphins then have their open date in Week 11.

The Dolphins maintain that rest, not surgery, is the best course of action and insist Tannehill will return at some point this season.

Tannehill has resumed throwing, with the team listing him as limited in practice all this week.

He is 3-2, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.