San Antonio mayor vows an NFL franchise within 10 years

London isn’t the only market hoping to land an NFL franchise.

San Antonio, which openly flirted with the Raiders before Mark Davis struck a deal to move the team to Las Vegas, remains in the mix. Or so thinks it’s mayor, Ron Nirenberg.

You will see an NFL team in San Antonio in the next 10 years,” Nirenberg recently said, via SACurrent.com.

Nirenberg seems to believe that an NFL team would play in the Alamodome and not a new stadium.

“[One] of the great features and one of the great strengths is that we have a publicly owned stadium, a facility that is ready for almost any professional sports event under the sun,” Nirenberg.

The fact the Alamodome hosted a handful of Saints games in 2005, after a hurricane ravaged New Orleans, doesn’t make it an attractive location for an NFL team’s permanent residence at some point before 2028. Moreover, it’s unlikely that the Texans or Cowboys would take kindly to another NFL team crowding the Houston and Dallas markets.

So San Antonio remains a long shot to land an NFL team, far longer than cities like St. Louis, San Diego, and London.

17 responses to “San Antonio mayor vows an NFL franchise within 10 years

  5. Texas can probably support 3 teams. Green Bay is 3 hours from Chicago and 4 hours from Minneapolis with both Chicago and Minneapolis metro areas creeping fairly deep into Wisconsin…

  6. Franchise from another NFL city perhaps. New expansion team? Never. Same TV revenues would be split between more teams. No way other owners gonna say yes to making less money.

  7. Must be election time in SA!!

    St Louis is NOT interested in a team anymore. They have had enough of the NFL. They will be paid off via the lawsuit and move on.

    SA will be used, along with SD and London, as options for teams who want to gouge more from their existing locations. Nothing else to see here. I’m disappointed in PFT not to point this out but I realize it is hard for them to offend their Golden Goose who supports them. Fake news!!!!

  10. The Raider’s need a home next year. I wouldn’t bet against San Antonio. Sam Boyd stadium in LV is 120 degrees on the field in September and not much cooler in October.

  11. mrbigass says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:47 pm
    Yeah, that’s not happening with Houston 3 hours away….

    Really? how many teams already have another team less than 3 hours away? LA, LA, SF, OA (for now), Balt, Wash, Phi NY, NY, GB, Chi, TB, Jax, Det, Cle, Pit, Cincy, indy… ok, that’s more than half the league and I didn’t try foxboro, baton rouge or a few others. If you expand it to four hours it is almost everybody.

  12. Reigning in Philly says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:51 pm
    San Antonio Chargers?
    At this point Kroenke would probably be happy to pay their moving expenses.
    The Chargers and Rams may divorce without ever cohabitating

  15. Ever hear of New York/ Philly/ Baltimore or Philly/ Baltimore/ Washington? That’s 4 and 3 teams within 3 hours of each other (or 5 within 4).

    mrbigass says:
    Yeah, that’s not happening with Houston 3 hours away….

  16. For the 50th time, San Antonio is far enough from Dallas not to hurt the Cowboys revenue. Texas has the size and population to have three teams. People act as if Jerry Jones would need a “canned food drive” if San Antonio got an NFL team. San Antonio Cattle or Gunslingers would be good nicknames. The team can walk onto the field to the old western swing song “San Antonio Rose.”

    EXPAND OR RELOCATE TO SAN ANTONIO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

