San Antonio mayor vows an NFL franchise within 10 years

Getty Images

London isn’t the only market hoping to land an NFL franchise.

San Antonio, which openly flirted with the Raiders before Mark Davis struck a deal to move the team to Las Vegas, remains in the mix. Or so thinks it’s mayor, Ron Nirenberg.

“You will see an NFL team in San Antonio in the next 10 years,” Nirenberg recently said, via SACurrent.com.

Nirenberg seems to believe that an NFL team would play in the Alamodome and not a new stadium.

“[One] of the great features and one of the great strengths is that we have a publicly owned stadium, a facility that is ready for almost any professional sports event under the sun,” Nirenberg.

The fact the Alamodome hosted a handful of Saints games in 2005, after a hurricane ravaged New Orleans, doesn’t make it an attractive location for an NFL team’s permanent residence at some point before 2028. Moreover, it’s unlikely that the Texans or Cowboys would take kindly to another NFL team crowding the Houston and Dallas markets.

So San Antonio remains a long shot to land an NFL team, far longer than cities like St. Louis, San Diego, and London.