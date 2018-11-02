Sean Davis: Steelers are “not the same guys” who lost to Ravens last month

Getty Images

The Steelers and Ravens will wrap up another season series in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon and the Ravens will be looking for a sweep of the two games between the teams.

They won 26-14 in Pittsburgh in Week Four and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said after the game that it was “not like today was the toughest” game he’d ever played against the Steelers. Those comments have drawn a reaction from the Steelers.

Guard Ramon Foster said it was “kind of shocking” to hear that from Flacco and safety Sean Davis said “we’ll see if he has the same response after this game.” Davis believes Sunday’s game will be a “physical one” because he believes the Steelers have made needed changes since the last meeting.

“I just feel like we move so much better,” Davis said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I just feel like we’re a better team. We look different on defense. We’re a different team; we’re not the same guys who played them four weeks ago.”

The Steelers have won three straight since the loss to Baltimore while the Ravens have lost three of their last four, so both teams have been moving in different directions. If that remains the case, the Steelers may be the ones downplaying the ferocity of the rivalry this year.