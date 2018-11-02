Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes listed as questionable

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a rib injury, but said on Thursday that he will be playing against the Lions this weekend.

Diggs took a step toward making good on that vow on Friday by taking part in the team’s final practice of the week as a limited participant. That wasn’t enough for the team to definitively rule him in for Sunday’s game, but the door is very much open for Diggs after he was listed as questionable.

That’s the same designation that the team gave to cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes missed last Sunday with an ankle injury, but has been a limited participant in practice all week.

Running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo are also questionable after missing last weekend’s loss to the Saints. Word on Friday is that the team plans to have Cook in the lineup for a limited number of snaps.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, guard Tom Compton and running back Roc Thomas have been ruled out.