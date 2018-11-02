Terrell Owens: “No regrets” about skipping Hall ceremony

Getty Images

Terrell Owens didn’t bother going to Canton for his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, so officials from Canton came to him in San Francisco to give him his Hall of Fame ring last night.

Owens said he was glad to come back to where he spent his first eight seasons to be honored, but that he didn’t have second thoughts about skipping this summer’s ceremony for his own in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“No regrets at all,” Owens said, via the Associated Press. “If anybody knows who Terrell Owens is outside the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career. They know what I did. I stand by what I did. . . . When they tried to bring other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, that was an issue for me. My stats spoke loudly. They spoke for themselves.”

Owens’ stint in with the 49ers was his longest, as he bounced through stops with the Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals. Regardless the location, he produced, and finished second all-time in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdowns (153).

“I can’t look back and say I would have done anything differently,” he said. “I wanted to be a 49er for the rest of my career if that could happen, but not many people start and finish where they started. Look at Jerry [Rice], look at Joe Montana.”

But mostly, look at Owens.