Todd Bowles predicts running the football will come back — eventually

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 2, 2018, 8:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles isn’t blind. He sees the offensive numbers exploding around the league.

But he can’t help but think eventually football will revert to its past.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Bowles said the trend toward wide-open offense will eventually recede, and teams will think it’s cool to run again.

It’ll change back,” Bowles said. “It’ll recycle itself. Probably not in my coaching career, but it will recycle itself, . . . Maybe in the next 10 years, it’ll cycle back.”

Scoring is at a record pace this season, and with rules written the way they are, it’s unlikely that many people will want to avoid a clear trend. But there is some anecdotal evidence in favor of old school football, as four of the top five teams in rushing yards made the playoffs last year.

“It only takes one team to have success doing that,” Bowles said. “It’s a copycat league, so everybody will follow suit. Eventually in the next 10 years, I expect that to go back.”

Of course, if everyone is going one direction, there will always be some value in bucking the trend. But that trend is so strong at the moment, it’s hard not to think Bowles’ estimate of the running comeback might be optimistic.

3 responses to “Todd Bowles predicts running the football will come back — eventually

  2. Honestly, I see it happening as well. If nothing else, defenses are going smaller and faster to counter the passing offenses. In the 1990s, teams regularly had defensive linemen who weighted 280lbs or 290lbs to have offset the Nate Newton, Larry Allen type of linemen. At some point, some team is going to return to that style and they will have a big advantage. Some time is going to feature the Christian Okoye type running back who will plow over these 230lbs MLBs.

  3. It would come back tomorrow if they stopped letting behemoth OL hold,grab and tug and made them move their feet like they used to. OL would get smaller and more mobile again and you would see actual run blocking and let DB actually defend receivers the way they used to(not talking about head shots, just allowable contact in routes). When passing from the 3 yard line to win the SB is not the “percentage” play, then you will know they have it right. Rules make the gameplay what it is, as in any sport.Change the rules, change the game.

