Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles isn’t blind. He sees the offensive numbers exploding around the league.

But he can’t help but think eventually football will revert to its past.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Bowles said the trend toward wide-open offense will eventually recede, and teams will think it’s cool to run again.

“It’ll change back,” Bowles said. “It’ll recycle itself. Probably not in my coaching career, but it will recycle itself, . . . Maybe in the next 10 years, it’ll cycle back.”

Scoring is at a record pace this season, and with rules written the way they are, it’s unlikely that many people will want to avoid a clear trend. But there is some anecdotal evidence in favor of old school football, as four of the top five teams in rushing yards made the playoffs last year.

“It only takes one team to have success doing that,” Bowles said. “It’s a copycat league, so everybody will follow suit. Eventually in the next 10 years, I expect that to go back.”

Of course, if everyone is going one direction, there will always be some value in bucking the trend. But that trend is so strong at the moment, it’s hard not to think Bowles’ estimate of the running comeback might be optimistic.