Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers showdown: “This isn’t the Super Bowl”

Getty Images

For only the second time in their careers, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off. It’s a big game, but it’s not as big as it could be. And one of the two quarterbacks wants everyone to remember that.

“I’m excited for the game,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One during halftime of Thursday night’s Raiders-49ers game. “There’s high stakes for both teams. I don’t want to make it anything more than it is. This isn’t the Super Bowl. This isn’t a playoff game. If you lose, the season isn’t over, but all these games are important. We’re going against a team that [has] very little margin of error, against a quarterback who can come back and score points in seconds, so I’m excited to try to play our best against a great team.”

The Patriots have rebounded from a 1-2 start to win four in a row, putting them in position to contend once again for the first overall seed in the AFC. The Packers, struggling at 3-3-1 and winless away from home, are seeing their window close during a rough stretch for four road games in five weeks.

So, yes, the game has significance for both teams. But not the ultimate significance. And it would be fitting if the Packers and Patriots were to get together at some point before Rodgers or Brady walk off into the sunset.