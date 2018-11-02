Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers showdown: “This isn’t the Super Bowl”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
For only the second time in their careers, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off. It’s a big game, but it’s not as big as it could be. And one of the two quarterbacks wants everyone to remember that.

“I’m excited for the game,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One during halftime of Thursday night’s Raiders-49ers game. “There’s high stakes for both teams. I don’t want to make it anything more than it is. This isn’t the Super Bowl. This isn’t a playoff game. If you lose, the season isn’t over, but all these games are important. We’re going against a team that [has] very little margin of error, against a quarterback who can come back and score points in seconds, so I’m excited to try to play our best against a great team.”

The Patriots have rebounded from a 1-2 start to win four in a row, putting them in position to contend once again for the first overall seed in the AFC. The Packers, struggling at 3-3-1 and winless away from home, are seeing their window close during a rough stretch for four road games in five weeks.

So, yes, the game has significance for both teams. But not the ultimate significance. And it would be fitting if the Packers and Patriots were to get together at some point before Rodgers or Brady walk off into the sunset.

  1. I understand that athletes have been trained to be PC and don’t wanna give the opposing team bulletin board material, but come on. Rodgers and the Packers versus Brady and the Patriots?!?! That’s televisions wet dream. Tommy Touchdown can downplay it all he wants, but I’m sure when he’s matched up against the other elite QB’s, his pulse raises a lil bit.

  4. Tom Brady already knows what is going to happen Sunday Night. Read between the lines of his quotes. You will see it.

    Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will meet again after Sunday Night. Aaron Rodgers will still be undefeated against Tom Brady when they do meet again.

    Let’s all hope it is indeed a Super Bowl when they go head to head again.

    Then Tom Brady can’t try to damp down expectations like he is trying to do for this game.

    #100Seasons

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  6. It’s no Manning / Brady Bowl.

    But as you know, you play the game with the players you have, not the players you might want or wish to have at a later time.

  7. The Packers will have 3 Super Bowls this year. This Pats game and their 2 Vikings games. For those who do not remember the idea the Packer’s Super Bowl were their Vikings games each year came from Bud Grant back when the Packers were so bad all they had to look forward to each season was their hope of winning one of their Viking games. And with this being year one of their new rebuild, as said so by Mime McCarthy, and Rodgers on the decline it looks like that era is returning.

