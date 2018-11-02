Tom Brady speaks about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Sunday’s showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady can’t get here soon enough.

The discussion regarding the game has devolved to the point where Brady was asked to respond to people calling his relationship with Rodgers a “bromance.” (Yes, someone actually asked Brady that question on Friday.)

“I don’t call it that,” Brady said.

So what does he call it?

“Call what?” Brady said. “My relationship with him? We know each other. We’re friends.”

Brady said that he hasn’t reached out to Rodgers this week, and that Brady wouldn’t give up some of his arm in exchange for Rodgers’ legs.

“I’d love to move as best as I possibly can,” Brady said. “But God gave me this body and trying to use it the best I can to help us win.”

That approach has worked well for Brady over most of the last 18 years. Even if it apparently hasn’t been enough to spark an official bromance with Rodgers.