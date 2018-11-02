Torrey Smith out again this weekend

Getty Images

The Panthers will be down a receiver again this Sunday.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that wide receiver Torrey Smith will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. That’s how things have been trending all week as Smith has not taken part in practice.

“We’ve got some guys playing good football. … We can take our time,” Rivera said of waiting for Smith to get healthy.

Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore, Jarius Wright, Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd will be the receivers available for the Panthers against the Buccaneers.

Smith is the only player on the Panthers with an injury designation for Sunday, so they are otherwise healthy as they try to move to 6-2 on the season.