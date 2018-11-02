Trent Williams out for Washington, had surgery on thumb

Getty Images

Washington will be without its left tackle this weekend.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Trent Williams will be out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, along with running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Gruden also said that Williams had surgery for the dislocated thumb he suffered last week against the Giants, and is considered week-to-week at this point.

That leaves Ty Neskhe to start in Williams’ place.

Crowder will have missed four straight games with an ankle injury, while Thompson’s rib injury is keeping him out.