Week Nine injury report roundup

Week Nine of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a 49ers win and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Bears at Bills

Bears LB Khalil Mack (ankle) and WR Allen Robinson (groin) are questionable for the third straight week. They missed last week after playing in Week Seven. DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is also listed as questionable while TE Ben Braunecker (concussion) and G Kyle Long (foot) have been ruled out.

QB Josh Allen (elbow) is out again, but did return to practice on Friday. The Bills are keeping the door open for QB Derek Anderson and LB Tremaine Edmunds to clear the concussion protocol after listing them as questionable. Nathan Peterman is set to start if Anderson is out. DE Trent Murphy (knee) has also been ruled out.

Buccaneers at Panthers

The Buccaneers will play their NFC South rivals without RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), G Evan Smith (hip) and CB M.J. Stewart (foot). DE Vinny Curry (ankle) and DT Gerald McCoy (calf, not injury related) are listed as questionable.

WR Torrey Smith (knee) is out and no one else on the Panthers got an injury designation.

Chiefs at Browns

The Chiefs ruled out C Mitch Morse (concussion) and LB Frank Zombo (hamstring). S Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for the ninth week in a row and has yet to play in a game. Linebackers Anthony Hitchens (rib) and Justin Houston (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) won’t play in Gregg Williams’ debut as Browns head coach. WR Antonio Callaway (ankle), T Desmond Harrison (illness), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), S Damarious Randall (groin), WR Da'Mari Scott (shoulder), CB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen) and C J.C. Tretter (ankle) make up the questionable group in Cleveland.

Falcons at Washington

The Falcons have just two players with injury designations. CB Robert Alford (ankle) and K Matt Bryant (hamstring) are both out this weekend.

Washington will play without three key offensive players after ruling out WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (rib) and T Trent Williams (thumb, shoulder). LB Ryan Anderson (knee), RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder), S Montae Nicholson (neck, hip) and WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) were all listed as questionable.

Jets at Dolphins

Wide receivers Robby Anderson (ankle) and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) could return to action for the Jets after getting questionable tags. LB Frankie Luvu (neck), DT Steve McLendon (ankle) and WR Andre Roberts (back) are also listed as questionable while TE Neal Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out. CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) will likely sit after being listed a doubtful.

DE Charles Harris (calf) and QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) are out for the Dolphins. TE A.J. Derby (foot), CB Xavien Howard (ankle) and WR Kenny Stills (groin) will be Sunday calls as the owners of questionable tags.

Lions at Vikings

DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) hasn’t played since the opener and is listed as questionable once again for the Lions. G T.J. Lang (hip) and CB Darius Slay (knee) are also in that category while LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (toe, neck) is considered doubtful.

Word on Friday is that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is on track to play. He’s officially listed as questionable along with WR Stefon Diggs (rib), T Riley Reiff (foot), CB Xavier Rhodes (foot) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin). LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee) and RB Roc Thomas (hamstring) will all miss the NFC North clash.

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers T Marcus Gilbert (knee) is listed as doubtful for the AFC North matchup. Cornerbacks Artie Burns (ankle) and Coty Sensabaugh (toe) are listed as questionable.

The Ravens will be down both starting offensive tackles after ruling out James Hurst (back) and Ronnie Stanley (ankle). LB Tim Williams (ankle) has also been ruled out and the questionable group is made up of G Bradley Bozeman (calf), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), S Tony Jefferson (hamstring), WR Jordan Lasley (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (neck) and LB C.J. Mosley (thigh).

Chargers at Seahawks

DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Chris Landrum (hip) and LB Kyzir White (knee) won’t play for the Chargers, who hope to get RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring) back after listing him as questionable.

G Jordan Simmons (calf) and CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) are listed as doubtful by the Seahawks. RB Chris Carson (hip), S Bradley McDougald (knee) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Broncos

LB Jadeveon Clowney (groin), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), S Andre Hal (shoulder) and CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee) drew questionable tags for the Texans. LB Zach Cunningham (knee) is out.

The Broncos ruled out WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), CB Bradley Roby (ankle) and S Darian Stewart (neck). RB Royce Freeman (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Rams at Saints

CB Sam Shields (illness) is listed as questionable and makes up the entire Rams injury report.

The Saints also have a one-man injury report. Unfortunately for them, DE Marcus Davenport (toe) has been ruled out.

Packers at Patriots

WR Geronimo Allison (hamstring, groin) played last week, but he’s doubtful for the Packers after adding a groin injury to his hamstring issue. WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), LB Nick Perry (ankle) and S Jermaine Whitehead (back) are listed as questionable.

Thirteen members of the Patriots are listed as questionable. T Trent Brown (ankle), T Marcus Cannon (concussion), LS Joe Cardona (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (ankle), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), LB Nicholas Grigsby (illness), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) and DE John Simon (shoulder) make up that group. In more definitive news, G Shaq Mason (calf) and C Brian Schwenke (foot) have been ruled out.