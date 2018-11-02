Ziggy Ansah making progress toward a return

Getty Images

The Lions haven’t seen franchise-tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah since the opener, but coach Matt Patricia adopted a hopeful posture when asked about his status for this week.

“He’s right in the mix right now with all of it,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You want to go out and see him be able to produce in practice and function at a level in practice where, A, he can protect himself and, B, he can do what you need him to do. And then be able to come in the next day and still feel like he’s moving in the right direction of that. So it is day-by-day for us right now, but it’s certainly been good the last couple weeks to be able to see a little bit of consistency with that kind of preparation.”

Ansah’s making $1 million a week thanks to the tag, but they’ve only gotten a quarter worth of work out of him since he injured his shoulder in the opener.

He’s at least been able to practice on a limited basis, even though he has been limited, but has been inactive each week since. Patricia had mentioned the need for “football stamina” previously, but said Friday they were “making progress” in that regard.