Bruce Irvin takes the high road with the Raiders

The Raiders said goodbye to linebacker Bruce Irvin on Saturday, and linebacker Bruce Irvin has now said goodbye to the Raiders.

“Thank you for your part in my journey,” Irvin tweeted. “Specifically thank you to owner Mark Davis, G.M. Reggie McKenzie, Coach Jon Gruden, and the entire Raiders organization. I will always cherish my experience with the Oakland Raiders. As the seasons change, so do our roles and I look forward to continuing my journey with the NFL.”

Irvin took the high road even though the Raiders undoubtedly waited until after the trade deadline to release Irvin, so that his contract would be subject to waivers. If Irvin had been cut before October 30, he would have instantly become a free agent. More importantly, he would have been eligible to collect the balance of his $8 million base salary as termination pay, along with the ability to keep whatever he makes after signing elsewhere.

Now, Irvin will be subject to waivers. If someone claims his contract, the Raiders will avoid any further financial obligation to Irvin. If he goes unclaimed, Irvin will be able to collect $3.7 million from the Raiders, along with whatever he makes from a new team. More importantly, he’d get to pick his next destination, avoiding the possibility of landing with a new team nearly as bad as his old team.