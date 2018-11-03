Derek Anderson out, Nathan Peterman in for Bills

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman is back as the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback.

The Bills confirmed today that Derek Anderson has not been cleared from last week’s concussion in time to play on Sunday. With Josh Allen already ruled out, that leaves Peterman as the last man standing in the Bills’ quarterback room.

Thus far in his brief career, Peterman has looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history. He has three touchdown passes and nine interceptions, an almost impossibly bad stat line in the modern era of inflated passing numbers. But the Bills have continued to go back to Peterman and will do so once more Sunday against the Bears.

It’s hard to imagine this being anything other than a disaster for Buffalo.