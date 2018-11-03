Joe Flacco has one more thing to worry about on Sunday

Getty Images

It’s been a strange year for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, and it could get a lot stranger against the Steelers on Sunday.

From the drafting of Lamar Jackson to the fairly widespread belief that Flacco is entering his final year in Baltimore to the persistent preseason perception that he could be benched this year to a shut-up-the-haters start to the season to a sluggish 1-3 stretch over the last four games, Flacco finds himself at a crossroads game as the Ravens try to complete a sweep of the Steelers in Baltimore.

Apart from the reality that: (1) the Steelers are playing better than they were in Week Four; (2) the Ravens aren’t; and (3) Flacco will be missing both starting tackles, Flacco will be forced to honor the check that he wrote five weeks ago, after a 12-point win in Pittsburgh.

Said Flacco after the 26-14 victory at Heinz Field, “I really just felt we could have 28, 30, 35 points up out there at halftime. It’s not like today was the toughest Pittsburgh Steeler games I’ve ever played.”

The Steelers took note, and now they may be trying to take something else.

“It was kind of shocking,” guard Ramon Foster said this week, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He didn’t feel like he was hit hard enough. We’ll see how it goes. You don’t really see a quarterback saying anything like that.”

“I don’t like that comment, because I feel like Baltimore week, I’m already preparing my body as if there’s going to be a bruising,” safety Sean Davis said. “We’ll see if he has the same response after this game. In my head, I’m preparing for a bruising. Maybe he got lucky, he might have escaped a couple. It’s going to be a physical one for sure.”

It definitely will be, like almost every Steelers-Ravens game is. And the stakes will be high, like they are in almost every Steelers-Ravens game. And if Flacco doesn’t turn things around starting Sunday, it could be his last Steelers-Ravens game, ever.