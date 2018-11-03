Josh Gordon gives a non-answer when asked if he’s been late to work

Getty Images

An odd story unfolded on Monday night, when NFL Network reported that Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon would not start the game as discipline for showing up late to work. As it turned out, Gordon did start the game, and coach Bill Belichick said afterward that he had “no idea” where the report came from.

So does that mean Gordon hasn’t actually been late to work? That’s unclear. Gordon himself was asked that question directly and didn’t give a direct answer.

“If I haven’t, I’ve been helped along the way,” Gordon said. “So, I’m definitely thankful for all the help I’ve gotten here and I’m definitely appreciative to figuring my way out here.”

That doesn’t really answer the question about whether Gordon has been late, but if he was, he clearly wasn’t benched for it. Off-field issues have nearly derailed Gordon’s career and caused the Browns eventually to give up on him and trade him to New England. Time will tell if off-field issues derail his career again in New England, but so far nothing off the field has kept him from doing his job on the field.