Marc Trestman gets fired, less than a year after winning a CFL championship

Getty Images

Former Bears coach Marc Trestman, a surprise hire when he was plucked from the Montreal Alouettes post-Lovie Smith, won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. Trestman is now out of a job.

The Argonauts have announced that Trestman has been relieved of his duties.

That’s a rare accomplishment for any coach, going from top of the mountain to out the door in only one year. But the Argos imploded in 2018, chasing their championship with a 4-14 free fall punctuated by a loss last week to the equally awful Alouettes, now quarterbacked by Johnny Manziel.

Toronto ended its season with a 24-9 loss at Ottawa, with Trestman being fired the next day.

He finishes with a 15-23 record in two years with Toronto. Trestman was 13-19 in two years with the Bears, where he definitely did not win a Super Bowl to cap his first season.