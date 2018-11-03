Packers add a punter, for no apparent reason

Getty Images

Nearly four percent of the Packers’ roster currently consists of punters.

Green Bay announced on Saturday the acquisition of Drew Kaser. A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Chargers, L.A.’s “B” team cut Kaser on October 3.

And here’s where it gets odd: Packers punter JK Scott is, by all appearances, fine. He’s not listed on the injury report, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be able to play on Sunday night in New England.

The Packers drafted Scott out of Alabama this year, using a fifth-round pick.

Presumably, one of the two punters will be inactive on Sunday night. Unless the Packers have cooked up some sort of two-punter formation.