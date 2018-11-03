Packers downgrade Geronimo Allison to out

The Battle of the GOATs will entail one fewer weapon for one of them.

The Packers have downgraded receiver Geronimo Allion to out, due to hamstring and groin injuries. He did not travel to New England for Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

The Packers also added cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report, as questionable with a hip injury.

The Patriots have 13 questionable players, but they have downgraded none of them — largely if not entirely because they aren’t traveling.

Coverage for only the second ever (and probably last) Aaron Rodgers–Tom Brady showdown begins at 7:00 p.m. ET tomorrow on NBC, with Football Night in America.