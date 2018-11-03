Report: Raiders cut Bruce Irvin

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 3, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
Raiders coach Jon Gruden has said goodbye to another expensive veteran.

Bruce Irvin, the veteran pass rusher who’s making $9 million this year, has been released, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Irvin played only nine snaps on Thursday night. Gruden noted afterward that Irvin doesn’t always fit what the Raiders try to do in their base defense.

Irvin will pass through waivers, and if any team wants to pay him the approximately $4 million he’s due for the rest of the year, that team can claim him. If he passes through waivers, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

  3. pftpoetneedstogetsome says:
    November 3, 2018 at 4:55 pm
    Seattle!
    Please no….

  4. What exactly are the Raiders trying to do in there base defense. Let the opposition score even more? He can’t be worse than the rest of them

  8. There were teams that wanted to trade for him last week before the deadline. The Rams were inquiring about him before they traded for Fowler. Even getting a 7th for him would be better than cutting him for nothing a week after the trade deadline.

    Gruden’s decision making is about as stale as his play calling on Thursday.

    Gruden wants to know here his pass rush is? It was glued to the bench on Thursday when their best pass rusher, Bruce Irvin, played 9 snaps.

  9. I do not follow the Raiders that close. That being said this appears to be another one of Gruden’s bad personnel decisions for which he was famous far at the end of his Tampa reign. The proof will be how quick anyone signs Irvin!!
    I think Oakland will be regretting by year five signing the “mouth”.

  10. You people just don’t get it. With so many people calling Jon wanting to be a part of the RAIDAHS (you know how to say it) he’s got no room for all these guys already on his roster. We’re gonna find out at the end of the season that Irvin was cut to make room for J.J. Watt or Suh or trade for Aaron Donald.

  11. I said it before and I’ll say it again. This is nothing new, this is the new business model of the NFL. There are owners that only care about making money.

  16. Im a big Gruden fan unlike most I Like Chucky. I just NEVER seen these moves coming! Raiders will be irrelevant now for quite sometime. Thus being said the front office and Gruden have a plan this wasnt just a knee jerk reaction. But one would of thought the raiders were closer to contending then complete tear it down and start from scratch.
    Those number one picks are Nice BUT you have to NAIL EVERY LAST SINGLE ONE OF THEM! You miss just one shot and it will set this franchise back decades not just years!
    Good Luck Raider Fans! Im with ya!

  18. imaduffer says:
    I said it before and I’ll say it again. This is nothing new, this is the new business model of the NFL. There are owners that only care about making money.
    I don’t think they want to lose money, comrade.

  20. Do soccer leagues with relegation rules have the same issues with tanking owners/teams?

    Won’t happen in my lifetime, but I would LOVE to see relegation come to the NFL.

  22. Love it. This guy rode Mack’s coat tails for far too long. When he was tasked with being the man he failed miserably. I have zero problem with what Gruden’s doing. He came in and assessed Reggie’s team and correctly determined that it was garbage and in need of a complete rebuild. This is exactly what Reggie did when he took over for Al. He cleared up the cap by signing one year rentals and building through the draft. I just hope that the Raiders bring in someone to help Grudrn with the draft.

  23. Gruden was just saying yesterday how much he likes Irvin too, what a snake.

    If everyone hasnt realized what a colossal mistake it was to hire gruden by now youre delusional, how is anyone supposed to wanna play for a coward?

