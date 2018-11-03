Report: Raiders cut Bruce Irvin

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has said goodbye to another expensive veteran.

Bruce Irvin, the veteran pass rusher who’s making $9 million this year, has been released, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Irvin played only nine snaps on Thursday night. Gruden noted afterward that Irvin doesn’t always fit what the Raiders try to do in their base defense.

Irvin will pass through waivers, and if any team wants to pay him the approximately $4 million he’s due for the rest of the year, that team can claim him. If he passes through waivers, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.