Texans rule out Keke Coutee, Aaron Colvin vs. Broncos

The Texans are going to need the newly arrived Demaryius Thomas to play a significant role on Sunday against his old team, the Broncos.

That’s because Houston announced today that wide receiver Keke Coutee has been ruled out and isn’t making the trip to Denver. Coutee is third on the team in catches and receiving yards, and the Texans also lost Will Fuller, who’s second on the team in catches and receiving yards, to an injury next week.

So with two of the Texans’ top three receivers out, it’s safe to say Thomas should get a lot of passes thrown his way in his first game as a Texan.

Houston has also ruled out cornerback Aaron Colvin, who had initially been listed as questionable.