Tom Brady hopes Sunday is the day he reaches 1,000 career rushing yards

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is having a little fun with his attempt to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

Brady currently has 997 rushing yards in his 19-year career, and he posted a video on Instagram that shows his famously slow 40-yard dash at the 2000 Scouting Combine, followed by some clips of himself running the ball on the field, interspersed with movie scenes to show what a heroic struggle it’s been for Brady to get near 1,000 rushing yards.

“3 yards to go . . . 1000 career rushing yards . . . Sunday. . . . The time has come. I hope,” Brady wrote in the video’s caption.

By the standards of the league’s all-time great passers, Brady has been about average as a runner: He’s certainly no scrambler like Fran Tarkenton, but he’s not a statue like Dan Marino. Here are the Top 10 quarterbacks in career passing touchdowns, ranked by career rushing yards:

3,674 Fran Tarkenton

2,786 Aaron Rodgers

1,844 Brett Favre

1,296 Ben Roethlisberger

997 Tom Brady

745 Drew Brees

667 Peyton Manning

572 Philip Rivers

559 Eli Manning

87 Dan Marino

Brady should make it to 1,000 rushing yards on Sunday night.