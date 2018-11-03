Tom Brady makes progress on his $5 million incentive package

Getty Images

Through the first four weeks of the season, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was on pace to earn none of his $5 million in incentives. Through the first eight weeks of the season, that’s still the case.

But he’s getting closer.

Brady makes $1 million for each of these five achievements: (1) finishing in the top five in passer rating; (2) finishing in the top five in completion percentage; (3) finishing in the top five in yards per attempt; (4) finishing in the top five in touchdown passes; and (5) finishing in the top five in passing yards.

Through four weeks, Brady was 16th in passer rating among starting quarterbacks, 20th in completion percentage among starting quarterbacks, 26th in yards per attempt among starting quarterbacks, tied for eighth in touchdown passes, and 20th in passing yards.

Currently, Brady is 14th in passer rating among starting quarterbacks, 12th in completion percentage among starting quarterbacks, 16th in yards per attempt among starting quarterbacks, tied for sixth in touchdown passes, and ninth in passing yards.

Making it even more of a challenge for Brady is the explosion of passing throughout the league. While he may hit one or two of these categories, he could have a very hard time hitting all five of them.