With Hue Jackson fired, most of the 2016 new coaching class is gone

Getty Images

In 2016, seven NFL teams hired new head coaches. Most of those coaches have now been fired.

When the Browns fired Hue Jackson this week, it made the fourth member of that seven-member coaching class to lose his job. Here are the seven new coaches hired that year:

Adam Gase: 20-20 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason through two and a half seasons with the Dolphins.

Hue Jackson: Fired after going 3-36-1 in two and a half seasons with the Browns.

Chip Kelly: Fired after going 2-14 in one season with the 49ers.

Dirk Koetter: 17-22 in two and a half seasons with the Buccaneers.

Ben McAdoo: Fired during his second season after going 13-15 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason.

Mike Mularkey: Fired after going 18-14 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason in two years with the Titans. (Mularkey began his tenure as the Titans’ interim head coach in 2015, but he was hired on a permanent basis in 2016.)

Doug Pederson: 24-16 in the regular season and 3-0 in the postseason through two and a half seasons with the Eagles.

Of those seven, four have already been fired, and both Gase and Koetter could be on the hot seat depending on how the second half of this season goes. Only Pederson is an unqualified success.

But “unqualified” is also a word used for Pederson at the time he was hired, and not in a good way. The Eagles were widely panned for hiring Pederson. For one example, check this USA Today article, which called Pederson the worst hiring of 2016 and Kelly the best.

Pederson has undeniably done a great job with the Eagles. The rest of the 2016 coaching class? Not so much.