With Stefon Diggs hurt, Vikings call up Chad Beebe

In a bad sign for the availability of the injured Stefon Diggs, the Vikings are adding another wide receiver to their active roster.

That receiver is Chad Beebe, who is being brought up from the practice squad to the 53-player roster today, according to multiple reports. That move suggests the Vikings think Diggs, who’s officially questionable with a rib injury, is unlikely to play. Diggs said during the week that he expected to play Sunday against the Lions, but he wasn’t able to do much at practice, and coach Mike Zimmer usually doesn’t play players in games if they’re not healthy enough to practice.

Beebe, the son of former NFL player Don Beebe, has never played in an NFL regular-season game but was with the Vikings in training camp and has been on the practice squad. Chad Beebe played his college football at Northern Illinois and went undrafted.

Diggs is second on the Vikings with 58 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns.