Zack Martin removed from final Cowboys injury report

The Cowboys will have a new offensive line coach on Monday night. They’ll have their usual Pro Bowl right guard.

Zack Martin has been removed from the final injury report, despite a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and relegated him to limited participation on Friday and Saturday.

Out for Monday night’s game against the Titans are receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), and linebacker Joe Thomas (foot). Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) is doubtful.

Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) is questionable, even though he didn’t practice at all this week.