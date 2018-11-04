A game-time decision, Gronk is far from certain to play

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski missed the Week Seven game at Chicago, and he played in the last game of Week Eight, Monday night at Buffalo.

For Sunday night’s Gathering of the GOATs (I’m trying several different ideas; none are all that good), Gronk may not play.

Per a league source, he’s a game-time decision, at best. For now, it’s far from certain that Gronkowski, who has lingering ankle and back injuries, will play.

For now, he’s one of 13 Patriots players who have been listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game.

If Gronk doesn’t play, it will become even harder for him to earn the $3.3 million in incentives he’s eligible to make this year. He gets $1.1 million for hitting any of these four categories, with a maximum of $3.3 million: 80 percent playing time; 70 catches; 1,085 receiving yards; and/or nine touchdowns.

Currently, he has 29 catches (on pace for 58) for 448 yards (on pace for 896) and a touchdown (on pace for . . . wait for it . . . two). If he misses a second game out of nine, his playing-time percentage will be in the range of 78 percent.