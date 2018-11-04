Adam Gase: Reshad Jones pulled himself out of game

Getty Images

The Dolphins defense stifled the Jets on the way to a 13-6 win on Sunday afternoon and the unit did most of its work without safety Reshad Jones.

Jones was replaced by Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first half of the game and remained on the sideline the rest of the way. Some reporters at the game mentioned seeing Jones limping, but no injury was announced during the game.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said it was Jones’ call to come out of the game.

“It sounds like he pulled himself out … I’ll probably learn a little bit more tonight and try to figure out what’s going on,” Gase said, via Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane.

Several reporters reported that Jones was not in the locker room when they were allowed in to speak to players. Defensive end Cameron Wake was seen talking to Jones on the sideline and declined to comment on what they were talking about when asked by reporters.

Other Dolphins were similarly quiet, but there will surely be more to come from Miami on Jones’ departure from Sunday’s game.