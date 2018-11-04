Antonio Brown gets hand stepped on as Steelers take lead

AP

The Steelers took the lead on Baltimore on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to James Conner. But Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr accidentally stepped on the hand of Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown in the end zone.

CBS reported Brown has blood near the nail of his right index finger. Medical personnel were checking him on the sideline.

Brown has one catch for 11 yards so far.

The Steelers answered Baltimore’s field goal with a touchdown on their second drive, going 61 yards in nine plays.

Roethlisberger now is 7-of-11 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Conner has four carries for 40 yards.