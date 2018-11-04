Baker Mayfield returns from medical tent to throw TD

Getty Images

The Browns have made a quarterback change, but it wasn’t one of choice.

Baker Mayfield headed into the sideline medical tent during a timeout in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Tyrod Taylor, who started the first three games of the season, is now in the game.

Mayfield was sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones on the play before the timeout and appeared to favor his right side despite not being taken to the ground.

Taylor hit David Njoku with a pass on his first play and then handed off twice before the third quarter ended with the Browns facing third-and-goal from the Kansas City 5-yard-line. Mayfield returned to start the fourth quarter and hit Duke Johnson with a touchdown.

It’s Mayfield’s second touchdown pass of the day and the Browns now trail 34-21 after failing on a two-point conversion for the third time today.