Baker Mayfield sees positives in Sunday’s loss, Jarvis Landry disagrees

The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley this week, but those changes didn’t lead to a better result.

The Chiefs beat the Browns 37-21 on Sunday, which leaves Cleveland with a 2-6-1 record as they head into their final game before the bye. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said that while there is “obviously” a lot of room for improvement, there was also a lot for the offense to “build on” in the weeks to come.

“Offensively, I think there was a lot more good in this game than we had in the past,” Mayfield said, via ESPN.com. “… You have to find those positives. You have to build on it to where eventually the positives outweigh the negatives and you are not dealing with losses, you are dealing with wins. And then you are trying to eliminate the negative stuff. Right now we are at a point where we need to keep getting better at what we are good at and go from there.”

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasn’t in the mood to find silver linings, though. Landry said “it doesn’t matter” when asked about improvements on offense.

“We lost,” Landry said. “What steps did we take?”

The Browns had three straight scoring drives in the first half, which would mark something to try to build off given how dismal things got the last few weeks. As Landry made clear, however, searching for bright spots amid the darkness obviously doesn’t play for everyone.