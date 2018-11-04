Bears cruise to easy one over punchless Bills

AP

The Bears had a pretty low bar to clear Sunday. They cleared it.

Their 41-9 win over the Bills was both anticlimactic and #asexpected, as they created four turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns and cruised to the win which improves them to 5-3.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky only threw for 135 yards and a touchdown (with one interception), but they didn’t need to do too much. Normally, when you gain 190 yards in a game you lose by many points.

But not against the Bills.

The Bills problem is simple, they can’t move the ball at all. They went nearly three games without a touchdown, an amazing 39-possession streak without one which was snapped by a Nathan Peterman run in the fourth quarter.

Of course, he was only playing because off-the-street replacement Derek Anderson had a concussion, threw three more interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

The picks weren’t solely his fault, with balls glancing off hands of receivers and straight to Bears twice. But he’s the sacrificial lamb, and will get all the criticism. The fact he now has three career touchdowns and 12 interceptions has something to do with it.

With first-round quarterback of the future Josh Allen dealing with an elbow injury, a lack of blockers and pass targets and $56 million in dead money on the salary cap, the Bills (2-7) have to simply survive this season and start over. With high picks (they didn’t have to trade next year’s one to get Allen), they could turn things around quickly, and make their next playoff drought shorter than the 17 years that ended last season.

It’s going to take a lot of work, but at least it’s a clean slate.