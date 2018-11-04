Bears out to early 7-0 lead on Bills

AP

The good news for the Bills is Nathan Peterman hasn’t thrown an interception yet.

The bad news is, he hasn’t done much of anything else, either.

The Bears are up 7-0 in the first quarter on a Jordan Howard 1-yard touchdown run, on a day when the Bills haven’t been able to muster much offensively.

Of course, that part is #asexpected, as is 3-of-5 for 15 yards so far, and they have a grand total of 3 rushing yards on four attempts. All of those are by Peterman, as LeSean McCoy hasn’t gained a yard yet.

The Bills are in an unfortunate position offensively, and aren’t helped by the fact tight end Charles Clay has been on the sidelines getting treatment.