Bears place Kyle Long on injured reserve

When word broke this week that Bears right guard Kyle Long would miss 6-8 weeks with a foot injury, it seemed likely that the veteran would wind up on injured reserve.

That’s how things have played out in Chicago. The Bears moved Long to injured reserve on Saturday, which means he’ll be out for at least the next eight weeks with a return becoming a possibility in Week 17.

Eric Kush and Bryan Witzmann appear to be the options to take over for Long with rookie James Daniels at left guard.

The Bears promoted running back Taquan Mizzell from the practice squad to fill Long’s roster spot. He appeared in three games for the Bears last season.