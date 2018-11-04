Belichick’s goal should be to deliver the early knockout

Getty Images

We’re all hoping for a great game on Sunday night, when the Packers face the Patriots, providing the NFL with only its second Aaron Rodgers–Tom Brady matchup ever. Patriots coach Bill Belichick should be doing all he can to make it a horrible game.

The best way to beat Aaron Rodgers is to give him no chance to beat you. Because, barring a boneheaded play by Ty Montgomery, Rodgers will. And the only way to give him no chance to beat you is to score so many points in the first three quarters that there’s nothing Rodgers can do to change the outcome when, like he did against the 49ers, he slides into that zone that allows him to make any and every throw that he needs to move the ball and score enough points to win.

That’s the one thing — and perhaps the only one thing — Rodgers has in common with Tim Tebow. When Tebowmania was on full boil in 2011, the Patriots beat him twice by blowing out the Broncos so badly that, by the time the fourth quarter rolled around and Tebow transmogrified from Bazooka Joe into Joe Montana, it was too late to matter.

Yes, it’s easier said than done. Sure, blowing out the opponent is always the objective. But on Sunday night there will be an even greater sense of urgency to build a lead and expand a lead and render Rodgers irrelevant by the time the final 15 minutes begin to tick.