Ben Roethlisberger leaves for one play after hard hit

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger landed on his right shoulder on a tackle by Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

Smith’s 272 pounds came down on top of the Steelers quarterback, but it was not a penalty as Roethlisberger was a runner. He scrambled 12 yards on the play, which was negated by a holding penalty on Alejandro Villanueva.

Joshua Dobbs replaced Roethlisberger for one play, throwing a 22-yard completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster on second-and-20 from his own 5.

Roethlisberger returned and appeared just fine, handing off to James Conner before completing a 51-yard pass to tight end Jesse James.

It changed the momentum back to the Pittsburgh sideline after the Ravens cut the Steelers’ lead to 20-13 and had Pittsburgh backed up on its own goal line. The Steelers got a field goal out of the drive, extending their lead to 23-13 with 8:26 remaining.