Bills turning it over, and Bears taking advantage

Nathan Peterman has become an easy punchline.

But the beating the Bills are in the midst of taking isn’t nearly his fault.

The Bears are up 14-0 and driving, after a pair of turnovers by a stagnant Bills offense.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Peterman came back to throw an interception that he doesn’t really deserve.

An under-pressure pass popped up off the hands of new wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and into the hands of Bears safety Adrian Amos.

The Bills have as many rushing attempts as rushing yards (nine), which is more of an issue than Peterman’s 6-of-11 for 54 yards passing, with the pick. They’ve even tried to mix it up by putting Pryor at quarterback and letting him run, but nothing is working so far.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET: The traditional Peterman pick-six has arrived, with Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd taking a tipped pass back for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.