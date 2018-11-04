Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao headed for MRIs

Getty Images

Both of Washington’s starting guards will be headed for tests after injuries forced them out of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Right guard Brandon Scherff hurt his shoulder and left guard Shawn Lauvao hurt his knee on a day when the team was already playing without left tackle Trent Williams. Head coach Jay Gruden said after the game that both guards would get MRIs to determine the severity of their injuries.

All of the injuries — right tackle Morgan Moses was out for a bit too — meant they ran out of offensive line reserves and had to shuffle the pieces they did have available.

“When Brandon went down I had to run to the sideline to [offensive line coach Bill] Callahan just to figure out where he wanted guys to go,” offensive lineman Chase Roullier said. “Sometimes, depending on the defense, if they’re more a power-rush team they want me at guard, maybe they want me at center, so we just have to figure all that out. Once we had it figured out it’s just go out there and play football, it’s what we’re meant to do.”

Roullier went from center to left guard, Tony Bergstrom played center and third-round pick Geron Christian saw his first playing time as the team tried to hang with the Falcons. Depending on the test results, they may need to do more shuffling in Tampa next week as well.