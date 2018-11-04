Broncos take first lead, 17-16

Getty Images

Case Keenum threaded the needle, getting the ball to tight end Jeff Heuerman in between Texans defenders Benardrick McKinney and Kareem Jackson.

The 12-yard touchdown pass gave the Broncos their first lead on the Texas, 17-16, with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Heuerman, who had 15 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the first eight games, has six catches for 62 yards and the touchdown against the Texans.

Keenum now is 18-of-28 for 217 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half after getting a last-play field goal to end the first half.