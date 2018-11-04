Browns aggressive on offense early, but don’t get on the board

Getty Images

The Browns have a new head coach and new offensive coordinator this week and they got aggressive to give the team a chance to get points on their first possession in their new positions.

Cleveland left the offense on the field for a fourth-and-one near midfield and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens called for running back Nick Chubb to get the ball. The rookie converted for a first down, but the drive would stall after a pair of Baker Mayfield incompletions.

The first of those was a deep shot for Jarvis Landry that fell incomplete and Mayfield threw five passes overall as the Browns tried to pick up chunks of yards through the air.

A 17-yard completion to Landry represented the biggest success on that front and now interim head coach Gregg Williams will try to stop the Chiefs from making big plays of their own.