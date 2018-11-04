Browns cut Chiefs lead to 21-15 just before halftime

Getty Images

The Browns shook up their coaching staff after three straight losses and the new regime’s first effort has resulted in some offensive success.

Cleveland punted to open the game, but scored on their next three possessions while putting up 217 yards of offense. The last of those yards came on a 19-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to running back Duke Johnson. The Browns went for two — they did the same after their first touchdown — and failed to convert, so the Chiefs remained ahead 21-15 at halftime.

In order for the Browns to pull any closer, they are going to need a better defensive plan in the second half. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and will get the ball to start the second half.

Kareem Hunt opened the scoring by taking a screen pass 50 yards for a touchdown and he provided his team’s final points of the half with a one-yard touchdown run. That makes 12 touchdowns on the year for Hunt, who scored 11 as a rookie and shows no signs of slowing down.

That’s also true of Patrick Mahomes, who now has 28 touchdown passes on the year after throwing one to Travis Kelce as well. Len Dawson set the franchise record with 30 touchdowns in 1964, but he may have company by the time this game comes to an end.

Mahomes is 12-of-17 for 232 yards while Mayfield is 16-of-22 for 153 yards in their first meeting since a Texas Tech-Oklahoma game in 2016. That one ended with 1,279 passing yards between the two teams, which is likely not a number we’ll hit this Sunday. Things are shaping up for an entertaining final 30 minutes, though.