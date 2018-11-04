Bryan Bulaga questionable, so is Packers offense

AP

The Packers are having problems offensively.

And it doesn’t get better when you consider they’re missing one of their best blockers.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is questionable to return with a right knee injury, as they’re checking him out in the sideline medical tent. He has been replaced by Jason Spriggs.

The Packers have moved the ball in spurts, but settled for a field goal on their first possession and haven’t done much sense.

For a game that started with the Patriots moving at a crisp pace, it has now settled into a much more deliberate matchup of the top quarterbacks.