Buccaneers come roaring back, again

AP

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers are doing it again.

After falling behind 35-7 in the second quarter to the Panthers, the Bucs have cut the lead to 35-28, with Fitzpatrick throwing four touchdowns.

Last week against the Bengals, they trailed 34-16 as Jameis Winston threw four interceptions. But Fitzpatrick erased that 18-point deficit to tie the game before the Bengals won late.

The Panthers have had a disturbing tendency over the years to take their foot off the gas with a large lead, but it’s not as if they’re calling plays terribly differently. They ran for four touchdowns in the first half, and benefitted from the Bucs not tackling well.